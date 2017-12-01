Finish That Holiday Lyric

Listen Live

lsprenger December 1, 2017 Contests, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!”

How well do you REALLY know popular holiday songs?

Take our quiz to find out & you could WIN a gift basket from Studio 1 Salon ($125 value!).

This includes:

Redken Color Vibrancy & The Perfect Glow-Dry Gift Set:

  • Sulfate-Free Shampoo
  • Conditioner
  • Glow Dry Blow-Dry Shine Oil
  • Pillow Proof Blow Dry Primer Spray
  • New Pillow Proof Blow Dry Two Day Extender
  • Redken Makeup Bag
  • Olivia Garden NanoThermic ceramic+ion Round Brush
  • Redken Travel Size Strengthen & Style Shampoo and Conditioner
  • Studio 1 Salon T-shirt

*If you have a slow Internet connection, it make take a few seconds for the form to load below.

