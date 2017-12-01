Finish That Holiday Lyric

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!”

How well do you REALLY know popular holiday songs?

Take our quiz to find out & you could WIN a gift basket from Studio 1 Salon ($125 value!).

This includes:

Redken Color Vibrancy & The Perfect Glow-Dry Gift Set:

Sulfate-Free Shampoo

Conditioner

Glow Dry Blow-Dry Shine Oil

Pillow Proof Blow Dry Primer Spray

New Pillow Proof Blow Dry Two Day Extender

Redken Makeup Bag

Olivia Garden NanoThermic ceramic+ion Round Brush

Redken Travel Size Strengthen & Style Shampoo and Conditioner

Studio 1 Salon T-shirt

*If you have a slow Internet connection, it make take a few seconds for the form to load below.