FINALLY! We Have Britney Spears Own Thoughts on Framing Britney

And it wasn’t what I expected.

On February 5th, Hulu released their documentary, Framing Britney and THE WORLD WENT CRAZY. People everywhere were calling for justice and fair treatment for Britney Spears because this film let us all see sides of her conservatorship and upbringing that a lot of us never knew before. It was an absolute outrage because no one deserves to live under the constraints that she’s under. Celebrities were asking others to apologize and weighing in on the mistreatment that women in the media (Britney in particular) have had to deal with.

Then we waited.

And waited.

And no word from Britney. Everything she’s posted since then has been completely dissected and analyzed EXTENSIVELY. We needed some sort of clue that Britney was doing okay, or that she had at least seen the doc…

Finally, just now, she addressed it.

Brit loves to post dance videos on her Insta, and in the one she posted Monday, she gave us a little insight into her feelings. She said that she didn’t actually watch the documentary in its entirety, but what she has seen has left her embarrassed about the way it portrayed her. She said she cried for two weeks, and still occasionally cries about it. She says dancing helps to bring her joy. She’s not here to be perfect; perfect is boring.

I cannot wait to hear more of her thoughts on this. What do you think? Was it too harsh? Did it make her look too vulnerable? Let me know in the comments!

Oh yeah…and LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE