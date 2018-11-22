Festival of Trees Coming To Parkade Plaza Dec. 1st

Join Y107 and MU Women and Children’s for the inaugural Festival of Trees Saturday, December 1st from 10a-3p.

The Festival of Trees will transform Parkade Plaza Event Center into a winter wonderland with seasonal trees, wreaths and lanterns decorated by local businesses and individuals. Decorations will be available for purchase through a silent auction.

This event is sure to get you into the Christmas spirit with performances by local choirs, unique holiday shopping opportunities, children’s activities and pictures with Santa!

Proceeds will assist pediatric patients and their families with costs such as lodging, meals, and transportation, as well as funding for special activities, toys and games, and other child health program needs.

Tickets to this event cost $5 and will be available at the door.