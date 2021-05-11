Listen live
Falcon and the Winter Soldier Honest Trailer

Kristin Monica 16 hours ago Kristin's Blog Leave a comment

If you are a Marvel nerd and you need a giggle in your day, Honest Trailers has got one for you!

It’s over 5 minutes long, but this had me CRACKING up.

I can’t even tell you my favorite part! Was it the staring montage? Or “Marvel’s characters you didn’t really care about until they got their own TV show.” Or even “Sky Captain and Stare Soldier” Many points I was laughing out loud, so if you’re watching at work, maybe go in the bathroom and watch it on your phone or something? I won’t tell your boss!

