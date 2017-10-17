Extinguish Cancer Fundraiser For CFD’s Marc Wright

Marc Wright is battling cancer for the 4th time. He served Columbia as a firefighter for over 20 years. This Thursday night at Peachtree Banquet Center join Y107’s Cosmo for a fundraising event.

Admission is $20 and all proceeds will go to help Marc.

There will be a raffle and silent auction featuring hundreds of items from many local restaurants, businesses and more.

You can bid on an autographed Chiefs jersey signed by Justin Houston or a KC Royals jersey autographed by Salvy Perez.

They will be serving appetizers and you’ll have a chance to buy beer, soda and other drinks.

Doors open at 6p

If you can’t make it but want to donate please do so here.