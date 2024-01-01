Exclusive Presale: Get State Fair Concert Tickets NOW!

The State Fair is one of summer’s biggest highlights. The concert line-up this year means 2024 is no different. There’s a concert for everyone! And we want to get the tickets in your hand NOW!

Aug 8: FOREIGNER Farewell Tour With Maggie Rose

Aug 9: Warren Zeiders With Wyatt Flores

Aug 10: Goo Goo Dolls With The Fray

Aug 13: Tracy Lawrence With Ruby Lee

Aug 16: Ludacris With Dax

Aug 17: ALABAMA With Special Guest TBA

And more…

From 9a Friday, May 17th through 4pm Monday, May 20th, we are giving you the exclusive chance to buy tickets before they go on sale to the public May 21st.

Click the button below and use code: KTXY

GENERAL PRESALE INFORMATION:

Ticket Limit: 10 ticket limit per concert purchase per credit card billing address thru 9 am, May 24.

Ticket Presale Pick Up: Tickets sold through the presale will only be available by pick up at the Missouri State Fair Box Office – they will not be mailed.

Presale Concert Ticket Will-Call Policy:

Presale concert tickets will NOT be mailed.

All tickets purchased through the Presale, will be WILL-CALL only. These tickets will not be mailed.

Ticket buyers must come to the Missouri State Fairgrounds Box Office to pick up tickets; located on State Fair Blvd., on the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia, Mo.

Tickets may be picked up during Box Office hours, or on day of show.

Box Office opens at noon Monday, July 1.

Hours: July 1 – Aug 2, noon to 6 p.m., Monday – Friday

Closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day

Hours: Aug 5-7, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hours: Aug 8-18, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily

Hours are subject to change based on holidays and other events

The credit card used to make the purchase will be required when picking up the tickets, along with a photo I.D. No exceptions.

The service has been implemented to deter ticket scalping, and therefore, improve the opportunity for individuals wanting to purchase tickets.

More information about other Missouri State Fair events, Aug. 8-18, is available on the Fair’s website, www.mostatefair.com, and by following the Fair on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.