Listen Live
Breaking News
Get a look at Bebe Rexha's Expectations
YouTube/ Beats 1 on Apple Music

Bebe Rexha Gives You An Exclusive Look of Her Expectations

Jordan June 11, 2018 Jordan's Blog, Music News, Videos, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

Expectations

Bebe Rexha’s album Expectations is a little over a month out! However, before it hit shelves a short film chronicling the process will be debuting on Apple Music. This short film will be teasing some of her upcoming music and give a little behind the scenes look at her life leading up the release!

This short film will be available for you to watch this Friday, June 15th. As for her album it will be coming out just a week later on June 22nd! Rexha is also performing on Good Morning America the same day of the albums release.

Though the short film is not here yet, check out the teaser trailer below! 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2018, Y107. All Rights Reserved.