Ever Wanted your Chips to Taste More Like FunYuns? Or Like Other Chips??

Why buy Funyuns when you can buy Chips that kinda taste like Funyuns?

Lay’s has done it again! They usually have really neat and interesting flavors. I had a cheesy garlic bread one once, they made sriracha chips ages ago that were so good! Chesapeake Bay crab spice sounds interesting and I love the chile limon…Basically all Lay’s Chips are good Lay’s chips.

But I do not understand these.

Lay’s latest Mashup is with Doritos and Funyuns. Yes that’s right. Lay’s chips dusted with Funyun or Cool Ranch dust. It does beg the question of “Why?” and honestly I don’t have the answer. I mean, yes, both of those sounds delicious! Because they’re both already basically chips that are delicious.

So why not just buy the Doritos?