Y107’s True North Radiothon

The Y107 True North Radiothon powered by Brian Wear Plumbing is coming June 21st!

True North is a comprehensive domestic and sexual violence victim service program. The services provided are designed to empower those who have been battered or abused by an intimate partner, enabling them to begin the healing process and work towards regaining control of their lives again. Join us as we come together to support this incredible organization.

You’ll hear stories of how they have helped people turn their lives around during the radiothon. You can also learn more about them here.

Donate now by clicking the button below, text NORTH to 1-800-500-9107 thanks to Tiger Tots Preschool, or call the Atterberry Auction phone bank at 573-815-7516 from 6a-6p on June 21st.

Why support True North? And where does your donation go?

The goal of True North is to provide all victims with safe housing, advocacy and support. This advocacy and support may encompass initial contact through continuous counseling, protection, housing assistance, and appropriate legal actions.

Services True North Provides:

Emergency Shelter

24/7 Hotline

Domestic/Sexual Violence Education

Domestic Violence Enforcement Unity

Court Advocacy

Hospital Advocacy

Counseling

Support Groups

Case Management

Children’s Services

Safety Planning

Life Skills Sessions

2022 True North Statistics:

3,694 Hotline Calls (3,420 victims of domestic violence, 165 sexual assault, 52 human trafficking, 57 stalking)

4,485 Volunteer Hours

5,877 Emergency Shelter Bed Nights

8,230 Transitional Living Bed Nights

7,493 Hours of Additional Support Services

86% of victims were from Boone County

Average age of residents was 34.21 years

Average length of stay was 32.47 days

“On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by and intimate partner in the United States. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men.”

“1 in 5 women and 1 in 71 men in the United States has been raped in their lifetime.”

If you need assistance, please reach out to the True North Hotline at 1-800-548-2480.

Thank you to our partners: Brian Wear Plumbing, Atterberry Auction, Tiger Tots Preschool, Phyllis Nichols – State Farm Insurance, Dive Bar, and Dryer’s Shoe Store.