Y107 @ Big O Tires

November 27 @ 11:00 am 1:00 pm

Join Carson at Big O Tires on the Business Loop Thursday from 11a-1p.  Get great deals for their Black Friday Sale!

Through December 8th, when you buy 3 tires you’ll get the 4th one free on every set of in stock tires! Also be sure to ask about their Cold Weather Healthy Car Special for just $39.95! Get a conventional oil change, tire rotation, alignment check, brake check, and more just in time for Winter weather!

You may also be able to get 12-month interest-free financing on eligible purchases! They offer a free, convenient shuttle service for drop off or pick up. Schedule an appointment online at bigotires.com

Carson will tell you more about tire specials and more while there. Plus, he’ll have Tiger Tailgate passes while they last.

Big O Tires

2300 Business Loop 70 West
Columbia, Missouri 65201 + Google Map
(573) 554-3707
View Venue Website

Monday – Friday:
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
