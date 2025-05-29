Wiz Khalifa @ Rose Music Hall

HUGE CONCERT IN COMO as the school year ends! Wiz Khalifa is coming to town. Not Stl. Not KC. But CoMo. Wiz Khalifa has just announced his upcoming tour Wiz Khalifa – Taylor Gang The World with a stop at Rose Music Hall in May. Chevy Woods, Fedd the God, and DJ Bonics will support.

The tour will see Wiz visit more intimate venues, allowing for his fan to experience the new album in a special setting to connect with Wiz and his music on a deeper level. With a carefully curated setlist featuring both new and classic hits, the personal atmosphere will make for an unforgettable experience.

You think we can convince him to change the lyrics to Black and GOLD?