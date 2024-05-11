Safe Kids Day Columbia

Families with kids of all ages will enjoy visiting the interactive safety booths and learning about local resources. There will be lots of goodies and prizes. And it’s all FREE! Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity sponsored by Safe Kids Columbia. Safe Kids Columbia brings together local health and safety experts, educators, corporations, foundations, volunteers, and many more community members. All members of Safe Kids Columbia are dedicated to serving our mission of childhood protection. Together, we strive to teach families about childhood safety and injury prevention. We help create safer environments for children and advocate for improved laws to protect children.

