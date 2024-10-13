MIZZOU HOMECOMING WEEK!

Homecoming Blood Drive

Monday, Oct. 7, through Thursday, Oct. 10, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at MizzouRec

Mizzou’s Homecoming Blood Drive is the largest student-run blood drive in the country, and this year it has a new home at MizzouRec. Carry on the tradition by making a donation in the spirit of Homecoming. Can’t make it to campus? You can also participate by making a donation at any drive or donation center and completing this form.

Light the Dome

Sunday, Oct. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Traditions Plaza

Celebrate the start of Homecoming week as we light the Jesse Hall dome gold. Meet Homecoming Royalty and enjoy refreshments and an outdoor concert featuring the RedBull DJ Truck.

Homecoming Talents

Monday, Oct. 14, to Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. in Jesse Auditorium

Live from Jesse Auditorium, it’s the Homecoming Talent competition! Join us starting October 14 for three nights of skits, songs, and incredible performances from our most talented Tigers. Students from across campus will spend three nights entertaining audiences through skit, song, and dance. Doors open at 6 p.m. Public tickets are limited and available at the door nightly on a first-come, first-served basis.

Decorate the District

Thursday, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 20, in downtown Columbia

Enjoy everything downtown Columbia has to offer, including Mizzou-themed artwork and murals on storefronts throughout The District. Decorations will be viewable through Sunday afternoon.

Campus Decorations

Friday, Oct. 18, from 6 to 9 p.m. in Greektown

Bring the whole family to Greektown for this annual tradition. Participating houses will be decked out with interactive displays, skits and activities for Tiger fans of all ages, with performances highlighting this year’s “iconic movies” theme. Food trucks and other vendors will be available throughout the area.

NPHC Step Show

Friday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. in Jesse Auditorium

Join the University of Missouri’s chapter of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) for one of the most exciting yearly events on campus! The NPHC Homecoming Step Show is an interactive experience that draws the audience into a variety of stories, exciting dance moves, and stunts. Watch NPHC fraternities and sororities battle it out on the stage in a series of intricate dance steps, vibrant music selections, and elaborate show themes. The show will feature funny and energetic hosts, as well as exhibition performances from the Divine 9. Tickets are required and may be purchased online.

Homecoming Spirit Rally

Friday, Oct. 18, from 8:30 to 9 p.m. on Traditions Plaza

Stop by Traditions Plaza as Marching Mizzou and the Golden Girls help Tiger fans get excited for the Homecoming football game. Can’t make it in person? You can still watch the Spirit Rally LIVE from Traditions Plaza!

Homecoming Parade

Saturday, Oct.19, on Mizzou’s campus and in downtown Columbia – 8am

Strike up the band, alert the mule team, and put on black and gold as we proudly lead the legacy of the nation’s very first Homecoming. Be sure to check out the parade route.

Homecoming Football Game

Saturday, Oct. 19, at Memorial Stadium (time to be determined)

Join us as the TIger take on Auburn. 2024 Homecoming Royalty will be crowned during halftime. Homecoming game tickets are sold out. Tickets may be available on Ticketmaster verified resale.