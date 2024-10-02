Meghan Trainor is making her long-awaited return to stages for the Timeless Tour, stopping at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on October 2nd. Joining Meghan will be “Lil Boo Thing” crooner, Paul Russell. Best friend Chris Olsen and older brother Ryan Trainor will also join the tour as special guests, bringing their signature charisma and humor to the stage. Fans will hear tracks from Timeless, along with plenty of classics from her chart-topping catalog, including Meghan and Paul’s new collab, “Slippin'”.

The tour is in support of her sixth full-length album, Timeless, released June 14 via Epic Records. On the new album, Meghan explains, “I cannot believe it has been 10 years since this all started, I have never been more grateful for this life that my incredible Megatronz have gifted me with. This new album and tour are all for them and my beautiful family.”

Arriving just in time for the 10-year anniversary of her diamond-certified hit “All About That Bass,” Timeless is a celebration of Meghan’s growth as an artist over the last decade. Meghan approaches themes of self-love and empowerment with more confidence than ever before, brought to life through her smart lyricism and signature production.