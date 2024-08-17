Ludacris f. Dax

The career of the multitalented CHRIS “LUDACRIS” BRIDGES can best be described as remarkable. As a recording artist, he has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide, thanks to the blockbuster success of such singles as “Stand Up,” “Get Back,” “Southern Hospitality,” “Number One Spot,” “Money Maker” and “My Chick Bad.” All of these records were accompanied by ingenious videos that demonstrated Bridges’ far-reaching imagination, and his willingness to stretch the boundaries of what rap videos should look and feel like.

Dax, the rising country star, has taken the music industry by storm, soaring to the top of the charts with his #1 Billboard hit, “Dear Alcohol.” This platinum-selling single has captivated audiences worldwide, solidifying Dax’s position as a force to be reckoned with in the country music scene. With his electrifying performances and soulful lyrics, Dax has won the hearts of millions, garnering a massive following on TikTok (10 million), Instagram (3 million), YouTube (7 million), and Facebook (10 million). His talent, creativity, and undeniable stage presence make him the hottest artist in music today.

Fireworks will follow the show!