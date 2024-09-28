Join us in the fight against childhood cancer at our 7th Annual Lizzy’s Walk of Faith 5K on Saturday, September 28th at Bethel Park in Columbia, MO!

The Lizzy’s Walk of Faith Foundation was created to follow Lizzy’s legacy of compassion, faith and generosity. Lizzy’s spirit and faith will live on and continue to impact others. Following in her footsteps we are committed to finding a cure for Osteosarcoma and won’t stop until we do.

When: Saturday, September 28th

Time: 8:00am-11:00am

Where: Bethel Park, Columbia, MO 4500 Bethel Street