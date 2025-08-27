.

Lil Wayne @ T-Mobile Center

August 26 @ 8:00 pm 11:30 pm

Lil Wayne is back, and celebrating his awesome career as he launches “The Carter VI Tour”, celebrating 20+ years of Carter classics. This includes a return to Missouri to close out the summer, as he invades KC’s T-Mobile Center Aug. 26. Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington will be opening.

Tickets go on sale at 10a Friday, June 6 at the link below, with pre-sale access beginning Wednesday, June 4.

Want to win your way in? Join Cosmo and Kat for your chance to claim your tickets this week and next!

T-Mobile Center

1407 Grand Blvd
Kansas City, Missouri 64106 United States + Google Map
(816) 949-7100
View Venue Website
Click Here For Tickets!

