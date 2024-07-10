Australian rapper and singer The Kid LAROI announced his 2024 run of dates across North America on his ‘The First Time Tour.’ Produced by Live Nation, the 31-date tour includes a stop at The Factory in St. Louis, MO, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Special guests include glaive and Chase Shakur.

The tour announce also follows the recent premiere of The Kid LAROI’s feature-length documentary, Kids Are Growing Up, which was released on February 29, 2024 on Prime Video, directed by Michael Ratner. Watch the trailer HERE.

The Kid LAROI – the twenty-year-old rapper born Charlton Howard is proving that for an incoming generation filled with promising talent, yesterday’s borders aren’t today’s barriers. Born and raised in Sydney, LAROI has wanted to make music for as long as he can remember. “It’s really what I’ve always imagined… I always knew it was bigger than that,” LAROI says about his crossover success and finding an audience outside of Australia. The Kid LAROI has a #1 debut project as well as a #1 smash hit under his belt, and an undeniable belief in his potential and the fast-paced track record to prove it. Now after releasing the fan-demanded album: The First Time, LAROI, unexpected as his story is, is making it increasingly easy for the rest of the world to believe in him too.