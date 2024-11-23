Jonah Marais | November 22 | Rose Music Hall

You’ve heard his song “Slow Motion” on Y107 and now you can hear it in person as Jonah Marais is on his first tour since being in the band Why Don’t We.

His new music covers a massive transition in his life and is his first independent release on his own label Young & Optimistic. Getting to work with friends has really helped Jonah tap into his creativity and make music he’d want to listen to, but also music for the fans. Knowing his listeners are out there has helped him through some of the hardest mental health seasons of his life, and this tour is all about creating the next chapter together!♥️