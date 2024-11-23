.

.

.

: album cover

Jonah Marais | November 22 | Rose Music Hall

jonah web

November 22 @ 8:00 pm 11:00 pm

You’ve heard his song “Slow Motion” on Y107 and now you can hear it in person as Jonah Marais is on his first tour since being in the band Why Don’t We.

His new music covers a massive transition in his life and is his first independent release on his own label Young & Optimistic. Getting to work with friends has really helped Jonah tap into his creativity and make music he’d want to listen to, but also music for the fans. Knowing his listeners are out there has helped him through some of the hardest mental health seasons of his life, and this tour is all about creating the next chapter together!♥️

$25

Rose Music Hall

1013 Park Ave
Columbia, MO 65201 United States + Google Map
(573) 875-0588
View Venue Website
Get Your Tickets Here!

Additional Links

Y107 radio station logo

Quick Links

Useful Links

Contact Info

Hours

Monday – Friday:
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Facebook X-twitter Youtube Tiktok Instagram

Listen Live

© 2024, All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications Logo

Zimmer Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer