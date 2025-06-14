.

.

.

: album cover

Hope 4 Heroes 5k

Runner carrying american flag

June 14 @ 7:30 am 9:00 am

Hope for Heroes 5k is a family-friendly run (or walk) that helps ensure veterans get the food they need on the home front. Hope for Heroes raises money for The Food Bank for Central Missouri’s Veterans Programs, so register now to help serve those who have served us so well. Proceeds go to The Food Bank’s veterans programs, which support our many partner agencies and our VIP Veteran Pack Program.

Participants receive a t-shirt, bib and finisher medal. Y107’s Cosmo and Kat will be there as your emcees!

Virtual registrations allow you to participate in the run anytime, anywhere!

hopeforheroes5k 2022 bybee 133
hopeforheroes5k 2022 bybee 23
hopeforheroes5k 2022 bybee 42
hope for heroes 2024 69
hope for heroes 2022 156
hope for heroes 2022 110

Time: Opening ceremony at 7:30 a.m. and the race begins at 7:45 a.m.

Race sponsored by Columbia Insurance.

$25

The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri

View Organizer Website

Nickell Shelter at Cosmo Park

1615 W 70
Columbia, Missouri 65202 + Google Map
Register Here!

Additional Links

Y107 radio station logo

Quick Links

Useful Links

Contact Info

Hours

Monday – Friday:
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Facebook X-twitter Youtube Tiktok Instagram

Listen Live

© 2025, All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications Logo

Zimmer Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer