Hope 4 Heroes 5k

Hope for Heroes 5k is a family-friendly run (or walk) that helps ensure veterans get the food they need on the home front. Hope for Heroes raises money for The Food Bank for Central Missouri’s Veterans Programs, so register now to help serve those who have served us so well. Proceeds go to The Food Bank’s veterans programs, which support our many partner agencies and our VIP Veteran Pack Program.

Participants receive a t-shirt, bib and finisher medal. Y107’s Cosmo and Kat will be there as your emcees!

Virtual registrations allow you to participate in the run anytime, anywhere!

Time: Opening ceremony at 7:30 a.m. and the race begins at 7:45 a.m.

Race sponsored by Columbia Insurance.

$25