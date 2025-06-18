Halsey @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Halsey is bringing her For My Last Trick tour to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on June 18, bringing Magdalena Bay and flowerovlove as supporting acts.

GRAMMY nominated multi-platinum, genre-defying artist Halsey has announced her highly anticipated Halsey: For My Last Trick Tour for 2025. The 32-city tour kicks off on May 10, arriving at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on June 18, before wrapping up July 6.

Following the success of their critically acclaimed album The Great Impersonator, and their electrifying festival performances, Halsey is set to deliver an unforgettable live experience, bringing a career-spanning setlist and stunning visuals to fans nationwide. The tour will feature an exciting lineup of special guests, including flowerovlove and Magdalena Bay for the StL date.

Public On-Sale is Friday, February 21 at 10a.

Sign up now for presale access: https://livemu.sc/halsey

Halsey released the trailer for the tour.