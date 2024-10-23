Erica Banks | Nov. 13, 2024 | Blue Note

Bringing unapologetic energy wherever she goes, Erica Banks is an empowering force in the music industry. Keeping her hot streak going, the South Dallas diva announces the “Cocky On Purpose Tour,” her upcoming headlining tour. Hailing from Dallas, Texas, Erica Banks’ artistic journey began at a young age. Her passion for music and her undeniable talent for crafting infectious hip-hop tracks soon caught the attention of both fans and industry insiders. She set the stage for her remarkable career with her viral hits. Erica Banks made waves with her distinctive style, characterized by clever lyrics, compelling beats, and an unapologetic attitude. Her music, including chart-toppers like “Buss It” (147M Spotify streams), has earned her legions of fans and millions of streams, firmly establishing her as a rising star in the hip-hop scene. Recently, Erica took her talents to the big screen, joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (LHHATL). Her captivating presence and unfiltered personality have added a new dimension to the show, garnering even more fans who can’t get enough of her authenticity.

$20