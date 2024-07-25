DQ Miracle Treat Day

Dairy Queen is once again helping kids get better by celebrating Miracle Treat Day Thursday, July 25th.

On Miracle Treat Day, head over to your closest Dairy Queen and grab yourself a Blizzard. At least $1 of every blizzard sold at participating DQ locations will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network to help the kids at MU Children’s Hospital. In other words, eat ice cream and help out some deserving kids. It doesn’t get much better than that.

Y107’s Cosmo will be broadcasting live at Columbia’s DQ location at 1201 Forum from 4:00p – 6:00pm.

You can also stop by DQ in Jefferson City, Fayette, Mexico, Kingdom City, Vandalia, and Columbia on the Business loop until 10p to help the kids!

Just to give you some idea as to how much this day of ice cream helps, check this out. In 2015, because of all that ice cream purchased on Miracle Treat Day, over $5 million was donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. That’s a lot of ice cream, and a ton of love and hope for the kids and their families.

https://www.dairyqueen.com/en-us/miracle-treat-day