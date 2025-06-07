Dope Dreams Concert

Join Y107 and the Day Dreams Foundation for the Dope Dreams Concert — an epic night of music and fun to raise money for extracurricular scholarships for local kids! Gates open at 4:30p. Come ready to party, support a great cause, and make some dope dreams come true!

Lineup:

🎸 5:00 PM – Shiloh Country Band (Jefferson City’s Best Band 2024 – Country Rock Covers)

🎤 8:00 PM – Dope A Sneakers (90s R&B and Hip Hop Covers)

VIP tickets are available for $50 (Includes premium parking, front row access, and exclusive inflatable VIP Lounge access!)

Important:

The event is open to all ages. However, parental discretion is advised due to occasional explicit lyrics.

$25