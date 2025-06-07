.

Dope Dreams Concert

June 7 @ 4:30 pm 11:00 pm

Join Y107 and the Day Dreams Foundation for the Dope Dreams Concert — an epic night of music and fun to raise money for extracurricular scholarships for local kids! Gates open at 4:30p. Come ready to party, support a great cause, and make some dope dreams come true!

Lineup:
🎸 5:00 PM – Shiloh Country Band (Jefferson City’s Best Band 2024 – Country Rock Covers)
🎤 8:00 PM – Dope A Sneakers (90s R&B and Hip Hop Covers)

VIP tickets are available for $50 (Includes premium parking, front row access, and exclusive inflatable VIP Lounge access!)

Important:
The event is open to all ages. However, parental discretion is advised due to occasional explicit lyrics.

$25

Day Dreams Foundation

View Organizer Website

Lakeside Ashland

5900 East Log Providence Road
Columbia, Missouri 65201 United States + Google Map
(573) 818-4750
View Venue Website
Get Tickets Here!

