Conan Gray @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter, Conan Gray, has just announced he’s heading out tour this fall, with The Wishbone Pajama Show, kicking off in September, including a stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater. The tour features hemlock springs as the opener, and supports his new album, Wishbone arriving August 15.

In Conan’s announcement on Instagram (see here), he encouraged fans to dress up, saying “pack your sailor caps and pajama pants… pajamas encouraged but not required.”

Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now through June 1 at 10PM PT at https://livemu.sc/conangray. The Artist Presale will begin June 3 at 10am local time and run through June 5 at 9am local time. The general on sale will begin June 5th at 10 am local time. Link below.

Download the FREE Y107 app now and keep watching for your chance to win your way in!

“This Song”, written by Conan, marks a new era and marked evolution for the singer-songwriter who has been touted as one of the most impactful songwriters of his generation. The single’s accompanying video is a heartbreakingly beautiful and intimate depiction of unspoken desire. Listen to the new single “This Song” HERE. Watch the official music video HERE.

Much like his first two albums, Conan wrote all the songs on Wishbone from his bedroom, as he returns to his singer-songwriter roots after falling in love for the first time, showcasing his creative talents more than ever before. Pre-order / Pre-save Wishbone HERE.