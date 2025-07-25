COMO Restaurant Week

Join Y107 for a week of celebrating the AMAZING flavors across Columbia! During COMO Restaurant Week, participating table service restaurants will feature special pre-set, multi-course meals at a set price – perfect for a delicious day or night out!

And for those seeking a quicker bite or a caffeine boost, our local coffee shops and counter service eateries will be serving up unique coffee flights and creative quick food options, all at special COMO Restaurant Week prices!

And throughout the event, downtown parking is FREE! You have no reason NOT to dine downtown! PLUS, a portion of the proceeds benefit the Food Bank.

Join us in supporting Columbia’s diverse food scene and discover your new favorite spot!