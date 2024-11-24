It’s an annual holiday tradition and Y107 is excited to be a part. Join us for the Columbia Christmas Parade Against Poverty, Sunday, November 24th. The parade runs down Broadway from Hitt to Providence, stepping off at 3p.

“The Christmas Parade has been one of Columbia’s great holiday traditions for over 50 years and The Salvation Army is proud to host it,” local Salvation Army coordinator Major Kevin Cedervall said. “We add the ‘Against Poverty’ focus because this is such a great reminder that when we come together as a community, we want to remember our neighbors facing real hardship and do what we can to help.”

Want to be IN the parade? The deadline to enter the parade is Wednesday, November 20th. Those who wish to enter may do so online at www.comochristmas.com.

Cedervall said that while the birthday of the parade is lost to history, it is known to be over 50 years old. The Salvation Army became the permanent host in 2022. “The Salvation Army has existed for 150 years, so we figure we can host the parade for at least that long. It is a real joy to help Columbia celebrate in this way.”

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need. In Columbia, The Salvation Army manages Harbor House, Boone County’s only homeless shelter serving adults with children, as well as men and women.They also run a thrift store; a baby pantry; other services for people facing poverty; Columbia’s Christmas Parade; and local recognition of Unsheltered Persons’ Memorial Day.