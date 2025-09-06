Chris Brown @ Dome at America’s Center

Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour will be hitting stadiums across the country this summer, including a stop in St. Louis in September. Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller will be the supporting acts.

Breezy Bowl XX celebrates 20 years of Brown’s career and builds on the momentum of his highly successful 2024 11:11 Tour, which supported his Billboard R&B Albums chart-topping studio release.

Pre-sale starts April 1st. Get registered for pre-sale access here. Deadline to register is 10:59p Sunday!

Public on sale begins at 10a Thursday, April 3rd. Ticket link below.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to the pre-show VIP Lounge, exclusive VIP merch item, early entry into the venue & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Chart-topping, multi-Platinum artist Christopher Maurice Brown is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor. The RCA Records signee is regarded as one of the most prominent artists in R&B music, being credited as an evolver of the genre, and often being referred to by contemporaries as the “King of R&B.” His R&B has been characterized by several influences from other genres, mainly pop music and hip hop. To date, Chris Brown

currently stands as the R&B singer with the most Hot 100 entries in Billboard history to-date. His lyrics develop predominantly over emotional and hedonistic themes. Brown has had wide comparisons to Michael Jackson for his singing and dancing abilities, as well as for his stage presence.