Champ’s Chicken Grand Opening

champs

March 8 @ 8:00 am 10:00 am

Join Y107’s Carson at the Grand Opening of the new Champs Chicken, their FIRST standalone location.

Starting at 8a, the first 100 customers will receive a free Champs Chicken T-Shirt. You’ll also have the chance to win free chicken for a year! 20 winners will be selected, but you have to enter between 8-10am. We’ll also have your chance to win a pair of Halsey tickets.

Even better, you can meet WNBA star and Mizzou Alum Sophie Cunningham.

They will be open for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner.

Champs Chicken

1411 Cinnamon Hill Lane
Columbia, Missouri 65202 + Google Map
