Champ’s Chicken Grand Opening

Join Y107’s Carson at the Grand Opening of the new Champs Chicken, their FIRST standalone location.

Starting at 8a, the first 100 customers will receive a free Champs Chicken T-Shirt. You’ll also have the chance to win free chicken for a year! 20 winners will be selected, but you have to enter between 8-10am. We’ll also have your chance to win a pair of Halsey tickets.

Even better, you can meet WNBA star and Mizzou Alum Sophie Cunningham.

They will be open for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner.