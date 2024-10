MyHouse is the new official “Game Day Bar”. They’ve taken over the GIANT north parking lot for a HUGE viewing party featuring over 50,000 square feet of space complete with pop-up bars, live music, outdoor beverage areas, food trucks, vendors, merch giveaways & more!

Y107’s Carson will be out there for Homecoming, teaming with Bud Light. If you didn’t get tickets to the game, THIS is where you need to be!

Must be 21 to enter. There is a cover.