Big Time Rush @ Starlight Theater

Oh oh ohh ohh ohhhh! Get in the Big Time (rush!) as the boys tour the world with their “In Real Life” Tour, stopping at Starlight in KC this summer. This will be a true BLAST FROM THE PAST!

You know how other artists are doing “Greatest Hits” tours, featuring cuts from every album? BTR has taken that up a notch. They’ll be doing EVERY song from EVERY episode of their TV Show. Coolness, right? Even better, castmates Katelyn Tarver (Jo) and Stephen Kramer Glickman (Gustavo) will be joining them. This will indeed be a Big Night!

“We truly have the best fans in the world, and when we sat down to plot this tour we wanted to give them everything they have always asked us for and dreamed of. That’s the reason we are so excited to be going on the road all over the world to play every song from every episode of the TV show. We know how many of our fans hold these songs close to their hearts having first heard so many of them watching our show.” ~ Joint statement from Big Time Rush

Download the Y107 app and keep listening to Kira for a chance to win your way in. Or click the link below to purchase yours now!