11th Annual Spay-Ghetti Dinner

For 10 years, the Spay Neuter Project as been celebrating saving pet lives with… PASTA! Well, a spaghetti dinner fundraiser. And the event grows… and grows… and has outgrown all previous locations!

So THIS year, join Y107 for the biggest SPAY-ghetti dinner yet, now at the Wyndham Executive Center in Columbia.

The event is a family-friendly, fun-filled evening to mingle with animal lovers.

The buffet-style dinner will be served from 4:30p to 8p, offering a paws-itively delicious spaghetti dinner with options for everyone, including meatless and gluten-free options, fresh salad, warm breadsticks, and beverages, including a wine bar for the first time ever!

Check out the famous bake sale, participate in the silent auction, and try your luck at the wine pull. All the while enjoy live entertainment , and check out the Paw Print Pavilion showcasing sponsors and partners. There is something for everyone. You’ll probably even spot your favorite Y107 DJs.

Adult Dinner Ticket – $25. Children (Age 10 & Under) Dinner Ticket – $10. Adult Beverages Purchased Separately

