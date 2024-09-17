.

10th Anniversary Spay-Ghetti Dinner

spayghetti 24

September 17 @ 5:00 pm 8:00 pm

Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Spay-Ghetti Dinner at a brand new location!

The event is a family-friendly, fun-filled evening to mingle with animal lovers.

The buffet-style dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, offering a paws-itively delicious spaghetti dinner with options for everyone, including meatless and gluten-free options, fresh salad, breadsticks, and beverages, prepared by family-owned Noland’s Catering.

Check out the famous bake sale, participate in the silent auction, and try your luck at the wine pull; there is something for everyone.

Doors open at 5:00 pm, and the first 350 attendees will receive a unique swag bag filled with goodies from local businesses!

$25

The Spay Neuter Project, No Kill Columbia

573-397-6443

Woodcrest

2201 W Nifong Blvd
Columbia, Missouri 65203 + Google Map
Find Out More and Get Tickets ere!

Contact Info

Hours

Monday – Friday:
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Listen Live

