10th Anniversary Spay-Ghetti Dinner

September 17 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Spay-Ghetti Dinner at a brand new location!
The event is a family-friendly, fun-filled evening to mingle with animal lovers.
The buffet-style dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, offering a paws-itively delicious spaghetti dinner with options for everyone, including meatless and gluten-free options, fresh salad, breadsticks, and beverages, prepared by family-owned Noland’s Catering.
Check out the famous bake sale, participate in the silent auction, and try your luck at the wine pull; there is something for everyone.
Doors open at 5:00 pm, and the first 350 attendees will receive a unique swag bag filled with goodies from local businesses!
The Spay Neuter Project, No Kill Columbia
573-397-6443
info@spayneuterprojectmo.org