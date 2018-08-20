ENTER TO WIN THE TAYLOR SWIFTSTAKES!

“The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why?” Because she’s prepping for her show in Kansas City on Saturday, September 8th!

“Are You Ready For It…?” Because we are!

We want to make your “Wildest Dreams” come true, so we’ve teamed up with Plasma Biological Services to give one lucky listener 2 tickets to the show!

TO ENTER: Listen to Y107 from Fri. 8/24 to Wed. 9/5 at 7:20AM, 2:20PM, & 9:20PM to catch one of our code words. One code word = One entry, so be sure to tune in for more chances to win!

Additional code words can be earned by being a member of Y107’s email & text databases OR by visiting Plasma Biological Services (916 E. Walnut in Columbia).

*A winner will be announced on Thursday, September 6, 2018.

GRAND PRIZE: 2 tickets to the Taylor Swift concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City (9/8/18)

Everybody Wins: A Free T-Shirt + a $10 voucher from Plasma Biological Services

(Depending on your Internet connection, it may take a few seconds for the form to load below.)