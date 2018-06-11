Listen Live
Eminem Uses Gun SFX at Outdoor Festival Bonaroo

Jax June 11, 2018 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show, JAX Blogs, Uncategorized Leave a comment

Coming off 2017 with the festival shooting at Las Vegas, was this too insensitive? Should he have left them out of his set or is it his right as an artist to use whatever he wants? 

Here’s what it sounded like: 

 

So what do you think? 

 

