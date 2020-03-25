Elton John to host a ‘Living Room Concert for America’

While it may have postponed our concerts, the coronavirus can’t stop the music.

In the past few weeks so many events have been canceled including those in Mid-Missouri. We were all left a little disappointed when the Billie Eilish and Jason Aldean concerts had to be postponed.

But now we can watch our favorite artists from the comfort of our living rooms.

This weekend, Elton John will host a benefit concert featuring performances from Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw and so much more!

The artists will be performing from their own homes, filmed with their personal cell phones, cameras and audio equipment.

The concert will be a hour long with NO COMMERCIALS! It will pay tribute to everyone on the front lines battling this virus and show how you can also become a hero in this pandemic.

Set a reminder to tune into Fox at 8 p.m. on Sunday night.

2020 sure has handed us some lemons but we are definitely making the lemonade!