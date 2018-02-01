Elon Musk Has The Answer To Our Arachnophobia

If you are like me you might suffer from a bad case of arachnophobia, well Elon Musk has our back!Musk’s companies are known for crazy and big-scale projects. Last year they sold hats, but this year its flamethrowers!

Elon Musk tweeted that they would sell flamethrowers last year… However, most thought it was a joke. Turns out he wasn’t kidding the boring company began selling flamethrowers this past weekend for $500 a pop!

Now, who is scared of spiders? I mean, maybe don’t turn this thing on indoors… But it will definitely take care of your spider or home invasion problems. As of right now, the company is already sold out. No word yet if they plan to release more in the future.

Oh, and in case you were wondering yes its legal to own a flamethrower as long as the flame is under 10 feet… who knew???