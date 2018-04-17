EGG AND LETTUCE RECALL

Federal officials fear that nearly 207 million eggs have been contaminated with salmonella.

The recalled eggs were sold under brand names such as Great Value, Country Daybreak and Crystal Farms. They were also sold to Waffle House restaurants and Food Lion stores.

Here is a full list of brand names and stores.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations and 450 deaths every year in the United States.

LETTUCE RECALL

Thousands of pounds of prepackaged salad mixes have been tainted with E. coli