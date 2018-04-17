EGG AND LETTUCE RECALL

Federal officials fear that nearly 207 million eggs have been contaminated with salmonella.
The recalled eggs were sold under brand names such as Great Value, Country Daybreak and Crystal Farms. They were also sold to Waffle House restaurants and Food Lion stores.
Here is a full list of brand names and stores.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations and 450 deaths every year in the United States.
LETTUCE RECALL
Thousands of pounds of prepackaged salad mixes have been tainted with E. coli
The Food and Drug Administration said that the outbreak, which began in mid-March, may have been caused by bagged and pre-chopped romaine lettuce grown in the Yuma, Ariz., region, near the border to Southern California, and distributed to retailers across the country. The agency has not identified specific farms or companies that grew, supplied and distributed the contaminated vegetables.