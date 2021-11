Just days after beeing cleared from COVID quarentine Ed Sheeran was able to keep his gig as SNL musical guest and nailed ‘Shivers’ and ‘Overpass Graffiti’.

HBO’s ‘Succession’ star Kieran Culkin, yes, Macaulay’s brother was the host of Saturday Night Live. He let the audience know he was actually on SNL back when he was 9 tagging along with his brother when he hosted.

Fresh off the release of his new album ‘Equals’ and a battle with COVID19 Ed SHeeran was the musical guest