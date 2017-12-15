Ed Sheeran Releases a Third PERFECT Version of ‘Perfect’

Just when you thought Ed Sheeran couldn’t top the Beyonce duet of “Perfect“, it’s a case of “Hold my Beer.” Ed just collaborated with the legendary Andrea Bocelli for yet a 3rd version of the song. Ed even learns Italian for the duet. And, well, WOW!

So here’s my takeaway. Before you go switching the Beyonce version with this for your future wedding song, I can’t say I honestly like this one better. However, there’s a certain novelty here. Think how amazing it was for Ed to work with a legend like Andrea Bocelli. Watching Ed, the artist, taking it all in as he walks around Andrea’s house, and listens to the playback; I feel so excited for the guy, who just years ago was living from couch to couch. How far he’s come!

And then, to hear Ed sing in Italian… wow! He can definitely try more of that. Although honestly, Ed can pretty much sing the phone book at this point.

So is it a PERFECT version, well maybe not. But is it beautiful in it’s own right? YES!

So who’s his next collab then? Eminem? Oh, wait…