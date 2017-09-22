Ed Sheeran Returning to STL in a Big Way

Ed Sheeran took to Instagram this afternoon to announce some big news! And we mean BIG! In fact, it’s surprising it took him so long to do something like this.

First batch of North America Stadium shows announced today, go to www.edsheeran.com for the list and to register for the fan pre sale x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Sep 22, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

Ed Sheeran just announced he’s doing a Stadium Tour next summer, which will include a return to St. Louis, and a performance at Busch Stadium Sept. 6 of 2018! But that’s not all. He’ll also be playing Arrowhead Stadium in KC October 13th. Seriously trying not to freak out right now. Tickets don’t go on sale until Oct. 20, so you have some time to put some money together. But still… AHHHHH!!!! In the meantime, get registered for the presale, because you know they’ll sell out QUICK!

.@edsheeran is coming to Busch Stadium on September 6, 2018! More details will be announced early next week! https://t.co/1U36CgYMAc pic.twitter.com/UKAe8Pjpka — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 22, 2017

In case you had tickets to last weekend’s show, that will NOT be rescheduled for anytime sooner unfortunately.