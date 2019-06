Ed Sheeran’s love for ketchup has scored him a pretty amazing deal!

For all Ed’s fans, his obsession with ketchup is a well known fact. He even has the Heinz label tattooed on his arm!

In April, he reached out to the ketchup company and asked to partner with them and now his dreams are becoming a reality!

And the product is going to be called EdChup!

If you also love ketchup and are a HUGE Ed Sheeran fan, you can buy the ketchup here.