Ed Sheeran Channels “Love Actually” to Tease New Song with Elton John

While you’re dusting off all your Christmas movie classics, you are probably pulling out Love Actually. EVERYONE remembers that scene where Mark shows up at Juliet’s door with cards telling her “to me, you are perfect.”

Ed Sheeran channeled THIS scene when he and Elton John teased their new Christmas song “Merry Christmas” that’s out this Friday!

Ed teased it a little in an interview with BBC Radio, and it sounds very warm and cheery, EXACTLY what we need at the end of 2021:

