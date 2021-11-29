Listen live
Ed Sheeran Channels “Love Actually” to Tease New Song with Elton John

Kristin Monica 7 hours ago

While you’re dusting off all your Christmas movie classics, you are probably pulling out Love Actually. EVERYONE remembers that scene where Mark shows up at Juliet’s door with cards telling her “to me, you are perfect.”

via GIPHY

Ed Sheeran channeled THIS scene when he and Elton John teased their new Christmas song “Merry Christmas” that’s out this Friday!

Ed teased it a little in an interview with BBC Radio, and it sounds very warm and cheery, EXACTLY what we need at the end of 2021:

What do you think? Are you excited for Ed Sheeran and Elton John’s new Christmas song? Drop your comments below!

