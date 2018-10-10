Important Info. About Ed Sheeran Concert This Weekend

The countdown begins for the Ed Sheeran concert this weekend at Arrowhead Stadium. Parking starts at 3pm followed by gates opening at 5pm and concert beginning at 7pm.

There is a slight chance of rain Saturday night but we all know how Missouri weather is and that might change! In case of rain, there are some things you do need to be aware of. Arrowhead allows small umbrellas inside the stadium. However, they do not allow them to be used inside the seating area. If you want to rock a poncho for the night the stadium does allow them to be brought or worn in.

Arrowhead Stadium will also have a clear bag policy for the night. Your clear bag cannot be bigger than 12” x 6” x 12”.

If you still need to purchase your parking pass for the show you can find them by clicking here. Buying your parking pass ahead of time will save you money. You can view your parking pass and tickets on the Chiefs Mobile App.