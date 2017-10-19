Ed Sheeran at Arrowhead – Oct. 13, 2018

Ed Sheeran is one of the hottest male pop stars on the planet, and he’s coming to Kansas City next October. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20th at 10am, but we’ve already grabbed our unfair share.

So log on here to try to purchase yours.

But, if you’re out of money, or out of luck grabbing them before they sell out, here’s how you can get ours. (You didn’t think we were THAT rude, did ya?)

Starting Monday, Oct. 23rd, join Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show each morning, and Carson each afternoon, for your chance to take a spin on the wheel of Sheeran. They’ll spin the wheel filled with Ed Sheeran lyrics. Be caller 7, name the song the lyric belongs to, and you win a pair of tickets. YVIPs get the inside advantage, as you’ll know ALL the lyrics on the wheel ahead of time, with daily updates.