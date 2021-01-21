So, you might notice, you haven’t seen my name around on air and on this website until lately. I’m pretty new. I’m hanging out with you for your drive home in the afternoons starting at 2pm today, and my time here at Y107 so far has been AMAZING. I LOVE working here… buuuuuut I might have just found a side hustle.

There’s a Candy company called Candy Funhouse that’s searching for full and part time workers to eat candy… for $30 an hour for the full time job, $26 per hour for the part time job. I did the math for you, that’s $62,400 for part timers, and $20,280 for part timers per year. The entire job of the “Candyologists” (which is an AWESOME job title, by the way) is to help taste-test candy and chocolate for an upcoming line of candy from Candy Funhouse.

If you’re out of work due to the pandemic, and you’re about to put in your application, there is a small catch: The full time position requires you to relocate to Canada. But if you’re looking for some part-time work, you can taste-test the new candy from home!

My question is in their benefits package. Eating sweets all day, I feel like you’d need to have a great health insurance and dental insurance plan to keep your body in tip-top shape so you can continue eating candy.

Personally, I eat a lot of candy without being paid for it, so I’m already on board, and I kiiiiiiind of want to apply for the part time position, not going to lie. Be on radio in the afternoon, and eat candy at night and be paid to do it all? DREAM. LIFE.

Serious about applying? The deadline is February 15th. Apply HERE for the full time job and HERE for the part time job!

-Kristin