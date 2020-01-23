Help Get Local KC fan Dustin To Miami

So about the small football game in Miami a week from Sunday. You know the one, where the Kansas City team is taking on the San Francisco team. Well, there’s a man named Dustin in Versailles who is everything but a “little” fan of our KC team. In fact to say he’s a big fan is also an understatement.

His name is Dustin, and he’s about as big a Chiefs fan as they come. EVERYONE in Versailles knows of him and his undeniable love for our favorite team. He tries to learn every little fact he can about them. He’s an avid collector of all things related to them. He NEVER gives up on them. And even better, he’s just a remarkable man that spreads joy to all he encounters.

Now that his team is in the big game in Miami next weekend, there’s a movement launched to get him to the game. It’s really taking off too, as he was featured on the news, and has been talked up on various radio stations, including Y107!

Think of how awesome it’ll be if he makes it to the game. Strike that. In true Dustin spirit, how cool it will be WHEN he makes it to the game. The GoFundMe set up for him is getting close, but could use your help. What do you think? As the page says,