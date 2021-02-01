Dustin Diamond Dead from Stage 4 Lung Cancer

Y107 has learned that Dustin Diamond, famous for playing Screech on Saved by the Bell, has passed away at age 44 after a short battle with cancer.

He was hospitalized in January after being in full body pain and feeling generally “uneasy.” He was then diagnosed with stage 4 cancer that had metastasized to his lungs. He had only completed one round of chemotherapy.

His condition had declined since just last week. Dustin was taken off beathing treatments to get him hospice care. He died with his girlfriend by his side and was in no pain.

TMZ