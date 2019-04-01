Listen Live
Drew Lynch, Blue Note, cover art
Blue Note

Drew Lynch@Blue Note – April 10, 2019

Lauren B April 1, 2019 CoMo Comedy Club, Lauren's Blog, Upcoming Events, Videos 2 Comments

Get ready to laugh! Drew Lynch is the HILARIOUS comedian and the recipient of Howie’s Golden Buzzer on season 10 of America’s got talent and he’s coming to tell his jokes at the Blue Note in April! There will be two shows at 7:00 and 9:30p. We are so excited to have NATIONAL acts right here in MidMO and Drew is the perfect way to kick off the Blue Note’s new COMO Comedy Club. See his audition for AGT here and click the link for Drew’s YouTube channel!

Click here for tickets to the 7:00p show

Click here for tickets to the 9:00p show

2 comments

