Either KC goes WAAAY too hard or someone’s trying to do the ultimate KeKe Challenge. The Drake/Migos KC show has been rescheduled their tour bus is missing. Find out why and when.

Here’s a SOLID TIP. ALWAYS pay your bills on time.

HERE’S THE THEORY RIGHT NOW.

Drake’s tour bus was repo’d at 3am in Kansas City. Towed away.

Sources are saying it wasn’t the cops who repo’d the vehicle and a repo company doesn’t need to notify anyone to take a vehicle back so the theory here is that whoever the owns the bus wasn’t paying their bills

NOW, this is just a theory. But it’s very plausible. If that’s the case, whoever’s bus it is is in for a WORLD of legal trouble. The show that was supposed to kick of the tour TONIGHT in KC has been rescheduled to SUNDAY..

This is just another hiccup on a giant mess of a tour.

